Petrol going cheap in the Clarence Valley

CLARENCE Valley motorists have been urged to choose their petrol bowsers carefully this weekend, with the NRMA warning any price rise in petrol over the long weekend will be an artificial one.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the organisation would be watching fuel prices carefully across regional New South Wales this weekend.

"We're not expecting prices to move up, although we do always worry about regional areas which are just off the Pacific Highway," he said.

"Grafton has been pretty consistent with pricing lately. There's no reason for prices to rise, so if they do it will be artificial."

According to the NRMA's weekly Bowser Busters report the price of unleaded petrol has remained steady in Grafton over the past two weeks, averaging around 125 cents/litre.

The price of diesel has risen slightly to an average of 129.5 cents.

This places the region in the mid-range for regional Australia, while nearby Casino has made it into the top five cheapest places to fill up your tank with an average of 121.5 cents/litre.

Mr Khoury added that doing a bit of research and shopping around online could also save motorists a few precious dollars, especially if they were planning to travel.

"According to the NRMA App, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive service stations can be up to 35 cents per litre," he said.

"The price gap from town to town can be significant. For example, the price difference between Nowra and Batemans Bay is 11.5 cents per litre."

Locally, it is clear there are some bargains to be had in the Clarence Valley too.

"The Caltex at Grafton is currently sitting at 115.9 cents/litre and that's actually a pretty good price compared to other parts of the country," Mr Khoury said.

"We don't want to see prices rise."