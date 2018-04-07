Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Petrol sniffing' teens call in fake stabbing to cops

Inge Hansen
by
7th Apr 2018 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

REPORTS of a person being stabbed to death were confirmed as a hoax when emergency services were called to a Urangan home.

A Queensland Police spokesman said two juveniles reportedly "sniffing petrol" called triple zero and claimed a person had been stabbed to death.

The spokesman said laughing could be heard in the background when the call was made around 7.50pm Friday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the Urangan home to find there was no stabbing.

It is understood the juveniles were not charged with any offence.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

editors picks fcemergency fcpolice hoax stabbing death urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle
ATTACKED IN CAR: police hunt for man after indecent assault

ATTACKED IN CAR: police hunt for man after indecent assault

News A woman has been indecently assaulted in her car when she was stopped at an intersection in Maclean.

New sign adds professional class to museum

New sign adds professional class to museum

News New entrance to welcome bargain hunters at monster garage sale

Major changes to traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

Major changes to traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

News Expect delays for Harwood Bridge construction works

Showmen's Carnival given the green light

Showmen's Carnival given the green light

News Maclean Show Society announce Showmen's Carnival going ahead

  • 7th Apr 2018 10:54 AM

Local Partners