Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 1:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        premium_icon WATCH: Take your first drive over new highway section

        News Watch a view from the road, as well as amazing aerial footage of just opened highway piece from Maclean to Tyndale

        • 1st Apr 2020 11:55 AM
        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        King prawns cheaper than sausages?

        premium_icon King prawns cheaper than sausages?

        News Clarence seafood industry struggles as consumers spoiled for choice

        • 1st Apr 2020 11:50 AM
        Wild storm causes large power outage

        premium_icon Wild storm causes large power outage

        Weather Power out to thousands of houses in South Grafton area as storm lashes the Grafton...