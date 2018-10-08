Menu
BLESSED: Nick Watt with cat Garfield, Rev Camellia Flanagan and Margaret Jackson with sausage dog Tashi at Christ Church Cathedral.
Pets get their blessings on St Francis Sunday

8th Oct 2018 1:25 PM

ALL animals great and small were welcomed to Christ Church Cathedral on Sunday for the annual St Francis Sunday Blessing of the Animals.

St Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals, and parishioners brought their animal friends, as well as pictures of their pets, to the services on Sunday to be blessed.

Rev Camellia Flanagan said the sermon was a good chance for people to share their faith with their animals as well as worship with all the creatures of Earth.

"We had a few people bring in their dogs or cats, and a lot of people brought in photos of their pets to be blessed,” Rev Flanagan said.

