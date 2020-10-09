PETS OF THE WEEK: Cute pups and kittens looking for love

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

There are a range of pets available for adoption at Happy Paws Pet Haven and the Rabbit Sanctuary.

For adoption enquiries please contact the organisation directly.

Happy Paws: 0419 404 766

Rabbit Sanctuary: 0416 062 947

Aleta was bought to us early in 2018, she had just had kittens and was found by a homeless person who could not look after her although she tried. Aleta was a very young mum, she and her family went straight to a foster home where they were very well looked after. Aleta is a quiet very loving affectionate beautiful young cat, She always comes up to say hello when you walk in, she loves being stroked and will ask for attention by coming up and head butting your hand. She has been desexed microchipped, immunised, regularly wormed and de-flead. 900079000382752

Carson is a member of the C-team who were rescued in Maclean by a foster carer over a number of days at the end of October 2016, Mum named Cara by the foster carer’s son was found in a garage as the owner was packing to move out. She had a small dog and she worried whether he might have a go at Cara and her family of very young kittens. The litter has unusual markings almost as they have some Turkish Van in them; they are also slender like an oriental. They are affectionate and love being stroked but not so keen about being carried around. They are desexed, immunised, regularly treated for parasites and chipped. They are now ready for their new homes. 991003000002507

Tara is a funny girl in a peculiar way, she has a big heart but like all cats can be cantankerous at the best of times, just when you want her to be loving she will turn her back and walk away or decide to have a spack. She was found at Yamba with nowhere to go and very pregnant! She did a wonderful job bring up all these babies. She loves being stroked and groomed but dislikes being picked up so only tolerates it for a short period and soon wants to be put down again so she can do her own thing. She is beautiful look at. She is also a good mouser as she often watches them at dusk and dawn ready to pounce. She has been desexed immunised and chipped and is ready for her special new home. 943094322007334

Arnold was a reluctant surrender his owner had to move out of a domestic violence situation and was not able to take her dog with her. Arnold is a lovely young man who gets on well with other dogs and people. Typical teenager needs some training gets excited when someone pays some attention but soon settles. He loves to run and play he is not sure about cats whether bark at them or not. He is a lovely friendly affectionate playful young man. We think he has some red cattle dog in him going by his markings. He is nearly as tall as a greyhound so we are not sure what else he is maybe it is a huntaway or some sort of hound but who knows. He is desexed chipped and immunised like all our animals are. 900079000643696

Dee is a beautiful gentle natured greyhound retired from a successful racing career. She is a 7 year old brindle female greyhound who loves to please. She has had a couple of minor injuries and given her age her trainer felt it was time for her to retire. Dee is a lovely girl who loves to be with people and relax in some ones yard, so need a forever home, Dee is happy with other dogs, gentle with children and can be a real couch potato. She still needs the opportunity to run round a yard when she wants to probably once or twice a day! She has been immunised, microchipped, desexed, wormed, heart worm treated and de-flead too. 956000003048894

Gordie and Gok came together and they are great mates although they do not need to be rehomed together. He is a very loving playful young man with a lovely personality. Great with people and with kids. He seems to get on with everyone. He needs some more training due to his exuberance, we are teaching him not to jump up as soon as he sees you. He medium to small, just a little taller than an English staffy but not as tall as cattle dog, he may have some Bull terrier in him as well. Just a loving natured young man. 991003000593880