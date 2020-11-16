PETS OF THE WEEK: Find a furry friend today!

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

There are a range of pets available for adoption at Happy Paws Pet Haven and the Rabbit Sanctuary.

For adoption inquiries please contact the organisation directly.

Happy Paws: 0419 404 766

Rabbit Sanctuary: 0416 062 947

Chika came to us with the name Gloom, but she was not a gloomy cat all, but a cheeky, vocal, affectionate, oriental cat, not gloomy at all. She is just gorgeous girl. She can be demanding and she will came and help herself to your lap. We changed her name to something that was feminine, the Japanese given name of Chika. This suits her beautifully as that is exactly what she is! Like all our wonderfully cats here, she is immunised, microchipped and desexed, and regularly treated for worms and fleas.

Aura and her two sisters were found with their mother, were dumped in a park with nowhere to go. Mum did not know what to do, but she knew that she had to hide her kittens until she found somewhere safe to go. Mum is timid and a little shy, she likes being stroked and happy to be picked up. Aura and her sisters have had very little to do with people so they are not so sure about them at all, but they don’t run and hide anymore. They are getting used to being stroked and pick up but not for long. They know if someone is gentle and patient they would soon learn to trust, it may take a little time but we are only young. They need a quiet home not with young children or noisy teenagers. Aura and her sisters are desexed, chipped, immunised and regularly treated for parasites since they have been in care.

Carlos is a member of the C-team who were rescued in Maclean by a foster carer over a number of days at the end of October 2016. Mum, who was named Cara by the foster carer’s son, was found in a garage as the owner was packing to move out. She had a small dog and she worried whether he might have a go at Cara and her family of very young kittens. They stayed in care until they were able to be desexed, immunised and chipped. Carlos is a friendly affectionate young man when he chooses to be, demanding of strokes and attention at the other’s expense. He is a lovely gentle young man. He has been immunised, desexed and microchipped.

Hank was surrendered as his owner could no longer have him with her where she lived as she was about to move. He is a lovely natured dog and needs to be in your face and with you most of the time. He is getting a lot better while he has been here. He gets on well with other dogs, full of beans, loves to play. He is great with older kids. He would not knowingly harm anything but in his exuberance might knock a younger child over. He is a very loving affectionate boy. He is not good on his own for long periods as like all smart young children he gets bored when left to his own devices. He is desexed, immunised, chipped and treated regularly for all the normal parasites found in our area.

Sparky is a handsome young greyhound retired from racing. He has a lovely black coat with white tips on his toes and his chest, who loves to please. Sparky came to us a little shy with people but once he gets to know you he comes to greet you like a long-lost friend. He loves his zoomies in the mornings when we let them out to play and when it starts to cool down in the late afternoon. He is happy to relax in the meantime and to keep you company on the couch at night. Sparky is happy with other dogs his size, gentle with children and can be a real couch potato. Sparky cannot be trusted at all with small dogs, cats or rabbits, he has a high prey drive and can spot a mouse or rat a mile away, go for it and win. We are trying to desensitise him, but while this is happening he needs a muzzle out in public. He is still young so still needs the opportunity to run round a yard and play when he wants! He has been immunised, microchipped, desexed, wormed, heart worm treated and de-flead too.

Coco came to us as a last resort. She does not like small animals and can’t be trusted with them. She is absolutely fine with humans of all sizes although a little weary at first. She is also fine with dogs her own size, she is in with an older husky cross, Toby. She is a lovely gentle girl with a very loyal nature. When she trusts you and comes out of her shell she can be playful loving and a joy to be with. She is walking well on a lead but she is unsure of herself as she has very rarely been out of her yard. She needs to continue her socialisation to gain confidence with other people. She would make a loving companion. She is desexed immunised chipped and treated for all the normal parasites.

Happy Paws Haven is open seven days a week for animal adoptions. Phone Sally on 0419 404 766 or 6644 9936, email sally on happypawshaven@bigpond.com or visit Happy Paws at www.happypawshaven.com.au