Pets of the Week: Find your fur baby!

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

There are a range of pets available for adoption at Happy Paws Pet Haven and the Rabbit Sanctuary.

For adoption enquiries please contact the organisation directly.

Happy Paws: 0419 404 766

Rabbit Sanctuary: 0416 062 947

Kimi came to us with her mother and 4 siblings early in 2017. Her mother was found on a vacant property with no form of identification and no one knowing where she came from so we called her Kinki as she had a kink in her tail and some of the offspring do too! Kimi is a beautiful black and white girl who has come from a lovely extremely affectionate family. She is gentle loving active very playful but can be a quiet young lady when she wants. She has been desexed, vaccinated and microchipped ready for her new home. 991003000002520

My name is Estee , I was dumped in a box with 10 other kittens and our mother outside one of the committee members house. She had lots of cats of her own and just could not afford to take on all of us as well so we went into foster care. I have had my operation and all my needles with the others and now we are ready to find a wonderful loving home. We are all loving friendly affectionate young cats. My microchip: 9000790003827

My name is Auriel , and my two sisters were found with our mother, were dumped in a park with nowhere to go, Mum did not know what to do, but she knew that she had to hide us until she found somewhere safe to go. Mum is timid and a little shy, she likes being stroked and happy to be picked up. My sisters and I have had very little to do with people so we are not so sure about them at all, we don't run and hide anymore. We are getting used to being stroked and pick up but not for long. They say we are feisty, but we still a little scared! I know if some someone is gentle and patient we would soon learn to trust, it may take a little time but we are only young. We need a quiet home not with young children or noisy teenagers. We are desexed, chipped, immunised and regularly treated for parasites since we have been in care. 991003000593888

Gok came with Gordie and they are great mates although they do not need to be rehomed together. She is a very loving playful young lady, slightly shy, with a lovely sweet nature and personality. Great with people and with kids. She seems to get on with everyone including all the dogs. She is still trying to sort out her lanky legs as they seem to go in all directions at times. She has been desexed, vaccinated and microchipped ready for her new home 991003000593870

Vinnie arrived from Casino with his brother, their owner and trainer is elderly and has now retired so to help him out we volunteered to take two of his beautiful boys. Like all greyhounds they love to have a play and zoom first thing in the morning and later in the afternoon. In between they prop and stop, becoming couch potatoes. These two young men are very well behaved, quiet, affectionate, gentle loving dogs. They would be very suitable as a companion to anyone regardless of their age and wellbeing. They are great pets for anyone with a bad back as you don't need to bend down to groom them give them a stroke or a gentle pat. As ex-racing dogs I would not trust them with small dogs or cat etc. They love being around humans and are low maintenance dogs as they do not require much exercise. They have been desexed, immunised and have a microchip. They also have been wormed and treated for all our common parasites. 956000008687486

Tank is a lovely young man, full of energy who came to us due to his owners having an older dog who was finding young Hank too much to handle in his old age. Tank is a beautiful boy with a lovely nature, Like all young dogs needs some training. He is well socialised gets on with other dogs; he is a bit of a sook. Would not do well with young kids only because he is young and boisterous too! He has been desexed, vaccinated and microchipped ready for his new forever loving home. 900079000634721