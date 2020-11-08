Pets of the Week: Find your fur baby!

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

Timmy was a very reluctant surrender. His owner wanted so much to keep him but her older cat would not have a bar of it. When the older cat passed away she came and adopted him back, but she could not keep him for long as she became ill. We kept him for a while to see if she was able to have him back but she has not been well enough to look after him anymore. It was very sad to hear as she loved him so very much. He is a very lovely, friendly, affectionate, naughty, young cat. He always comes to say hello when you walk in but he can be a bit rough in his play and thinks it is fun to suddenly give you a swipe or a nip when you least expect it or when he wants your attention. He has been microchipped, immunised and desexed, and is waiting for his new home. 991001000624569

Merida was found on her own and no-one knew who she belonged to or where she came from! She did not have a chip or a collar to indicate she was owned so we assumed she was abandoned. Merida is a lovely gentle soul. She can be a little shy with people she does not know. She gets on with all her feline friends in the cattery and like all the cats loves to explore and play. She can be very affectionate and loves being stroked but does not push herself forward when people come to visit! She is immunised, micro chipped and desexed, and regularly treated for worms and fleas. She is a lovely quiet young lady who would make a quiet companion. 943094320411143

Risha is a member of Rianne’s beautiful litter of five kittens. Four are torti girls and one black boy, of which we only have Riva and Risha. The others all have found loving homes. We were called to the Aboriginal community in Maclean a couple of years ago, they were having a problem with some community cats who were continually breeding and having kittens. All the queens were pregnant again and they just did not know what to do. So we caught all the kittens and the queens, put them into foster care and then got them all desexed. We returned all but one of the queens after they were desexed and kept all the kittens. The queen we kept was Rianne, who is a lovely black fluffy young lady that has also been adopted. These lovely young torti girls are very affectionate, love cuddles and are happy to be stroked. Risha is a little shy and needs someone who has the patience to befriend her. She will like all her siblings become a very beautiful loving cat with the correct owner. She is desexed microchipped and immunised ready for her new home. 991001000624567

Dillon is a part of this year’s D-Team, they came towards the end July. The young couple was having trouble coping, she was pregnant and they already had four un-desexed dogs of their own and just could not afford to look after the pups and they did not have the space for them too. Due to too many pups, poor nutrition, lack of space and sunlight, these pups were in a bad way. They had trouble walking, their ribs and hip bones showing and their tummies bloated due to worms. They could not afford to get them all chipped, wormed or immunised to rehome them. Dr Ray checked them not long after they arrived; we treated them with high quality food, colostrum, Panacur for the worms, vitamin C, and space to learn to play in the sun. They are now all very happy healthy, playful, affectionate pups and everyone is surprised in the change that has taken place. They are lovely natured, laid back playful pups. Dillon does have a minor problem in that he does have fluid on the knee which he happily ignores. We have drained it several times and it just fills again. Dr Ray has advised that he will probably grow out of it and that it is not doing him any harm. If he does surgery it may not solve the problem. It does not seem to worry Dillon at all. He is desexed, chipped, vaccinated and treated for all the normal parasites as all our animals are. 991003000593899

Kevin came with his brother from a trainer near Casino. Their owner and trainer is elderly, has retired so to help him out we volunteered to take two of his beautiful boys. Like all greyhounds they love to have a play and zoom first thing in the morning and later in the afternoon. In between they prop and stop becoming couch potatoes. These two young men are well behaved, quiet, affectionate, gentle loving dogs. They would be very suitable as a companion to anyone regardless of their age and wellbeing. They are great pets for anyone with a bad back as you don’t need to bend down to groom them or give them a stroke or a gentle pat. They should not be homed with small animals but they love humans. They love being around humans and are low maintenance dogs as they do not require much exercise. They have been desexed, immunised and have a microchip. They also have been wormed and treated for all our common parasites. 956000008689292

Hi my name is Red, I am not entirely sure what breeds my parents were some say there might be a little bit of lab, a little bit ridgeback and maybe some staffy but who knows what else. I love people, their kids but I am very choosy about dogs I associate with. I am not good with other dogs especially those smaller than myself and cats. I really prefer not to share with another animal, unless I really have too. I love to play with toys and balls, and run in the yard but I am not overly active, I sit when I am told and come to my name, sometimes I even shake hands but I have been told we can’t do the at the moment because of this thing called COVID whatever that is? I have been desexed, microchipped, immunised and been treated for the usual parasites. I really would love a home of my own, to have my own human and would love to be someone’s best mate 900079000630579