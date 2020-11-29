PETS OF THE WEEK: Furry friends ready for a new home

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

There are a range of pets available for adoption at Happy Paws Pet Haven and the Rabbit Sanctuary.

For adoption inquiries please contact the organisation directly.

Happy Paws: 0419 404 766

Rabbit Sanctuary: 0416 062 947

CATS AND KITTEN

Angelo is ready and waiting for their new home.

Angelo came to us in a box with two tabby boys, his black sister and his mum at the end of 2017. They had been dumped due to their owner becoming homeless. They could not fend for themselves. They were covered in fleas, bloated with worms and very dehydrated to point where we were not sure whether they would make it. Miraculously they made it through with their mother’s loving help. They have grown up to be beautiful affectionate mischievous cats, we now only have Angelo left to find a wonderful loving home. Microchip ID: 900079000382749

Esme is ready and waiting for their new home.

Esme was dumped in a box with 10 other kittens and her mother outside a house near Myrtle Creek. She had lots of cats of her own and just could not afford to take on all of us as well so we went into foster care. We have now ground up into lovely affection young cats. Esme has had her operation and all needles with the others from the kitten house and now we are ready to find a wonderful loving home. We are all loving friendly affectionate young teenage cats about eight months old waiting for a loving home. Microchip ID: 900079000382726

Toshi is ready and waiting for their new home.

Toshi and her three siblings came at the same time as Erica and her family. They were found out near Clarence Way not far from a creek in the bush, they were young and friendly and not at all wild. They were picked up put in a box and left at our gate with the hope we would find them before the dogs or the eagles. They are only slightly younger than Erik and his siblings. All are black with little tiny tufts of white in their ears or their chest or under their chin with the exception of Toshi, she is black and white. There is only Toshi and Torin left to find a loving home either together or separately. They are all very friendly affectionate young cats. They are all desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, regularly wormed and deflead ready for their new homes. Microchip ID: 900079000382720

DOGS AND PUPPIES

Dash is ready and waiting for their new home.

Dash was a family pet and gets on with people and other dogs his own size, but is very anxious with bigger dogs as he is frightened of them. His owner worked full time and did not have secure fencing to keep little Mr Dash in the yard. Dash kept getting out to visit the other people in the neighbourhood. They lived on the corner of a very busy street. The owner was worried that he might get run over or become a nuisance so decided to put him up for adoption so he could go to an family with a secure back yard and without any bigger dogs. Dash is a very friendly loving affectionate active young man. We think he is a Jack Russel cross Foxie. As he is only four years old, he needs a fully fenced yard, someone that is home a lot, an active family to play with, it would be lovely if someone is around. He is desexed, chipped and immunised ready for his new home. Microchip ID: 953010001283640

Fia is ready and waiting for their new home.

Fia is one of a litter of eight, of which we received five in a very poor condition, every rib and the hip bones were showing. They said that they were already eight weeks old at the time but we knew from their teeth they were much younger. Today they are different dogs completely, healthy, nicely filled out, playful, friendly, normal naughty pups who have been desexed, immunised, microchipped and regularly treated for all the normal parasites. They are ready for puppy preschool and training, a family to be with and to continue their socialisation. Microchip ID: 991003000593864

Scout is ready and waiting for their new home.

Scout was bought to us very skinny and hyperactive, border collie x. The owner had to move into town for work and no longer had the space and time for Scout. We changed his diet, put an Adaptil collar on him to calm him down and gave him an active friend to play with which has resulted in a nicely rounded calmer dog who is no longer anxious, shy of people and who loves to play. He would make a great active family dog especially if he also has another similar dog to play with who is intelligent and of the opposite desex. Currently his best friend is a Belgian Shepherd Malinois. Scout is desexed microchipped and immunised, treated for all the normal parasites. Microchip ID: 953010001258614