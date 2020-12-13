PETS OF THE WEEK: Your new furry friend could be right here

Each week, The Daily Examiner highlights a handful of pets that are up for adoption at local animal rescue shelters.

There are a range of pets available for adoption at Happy Paws Pet Haven and the Rabbit Sanctuary.

For adoption inquiries please contact the organisation directly.

Happy Paws: 0419 404 766

Rabbit Sanctuary: 0416 062 947

CATS AND KITTEN

Lola is ready and waiting for their new home.

Lola arrived as a small baby in a litter of six with their mother Loulou at the end of September and went straight into foster care. Loulou was a wonderful mother making sure her babies were well fed although she was in a bad state. Lola, like her mother, is a lovely young lady and gets on well with all the other kittens. She is very affectionate, playful mischievous kitten. She loves being stroked and will happily come jump up on your lap only to run climb and play. She is now desexed, microchipped and immunised as are her siblings ready for their new homes. Microchip ID: 991003000829337

Sancia is ready and waiting for their new home.

Sancia and her two brothers were found in the bush without our mother. Some nice people looked high and low for her but she could not be found anywhere so we were brought to Happy Paws Haven. We met some other kittens with our carer, which has been great fun. We have places to hide, things to climb and lots of toys and balls to play with. We are normal playful affectionate kittens looking for a forever home. We have been vaccinated, microchipped immunised and treated regularly for all the normal parasites. Microchip ID” 991003000593869

Ziggy is ready and waiting for their new home.

Ziggy was found all on my own, after losing his mum and my siblings and could not find them anywhere. I was brought to Happy Paws Haven by the person who found me and was introduced to some kittens about my age to play with. I am a normal playful affectionate kitten, who loves the company of people, especially those who let me get up on their lap. I have been vaccinated, microchipped immunised and treated regularly for all the normal parasites and am looking for a forever home. Microchip ID: 991003000829347

DOGS AND PUPPIES

Dina is ready and waiting for their new home.

Dina was surrendered as her owner had to move and could not take her with them. When she came she was very afraid and shy, had no idea how to play or mix with people or other dogs. Since being here she has come out of her shell, now comes to greet you and say hello. She is also fine with other dogs as well but can get overwhelmed very quickly. She is a very gentle soul so probably needs to be in a quiet household. She seems fine with older kids as they are generally not as rough as younger ones can be. She wants to please and be with someone who will give her love and attention. Microchip ID: 991003000829330

Goku is ready and waiting for their new home.

Goku and Mitchos came in together as the last of a litter of pups at seven months old. We kept them together while they got their vet work done and settled in our environment. We have now separated them to break the bond, they are in neighbouring yards and are learning to live without being totally dependent on each other. They are also learning to respond to humans, to feel how good it is to be stroked especially when they do as asked. They are beautiful boys, with lovely natures and would make really good family pets providing they are a part of the family not just left outside. They are very smart so would love to be trained for one of the dog sports such as scenting, tracking or obedience. Microchip ID: 985141002399352

Fifi is ready and waiting for their new home.

Fifi is one of a litter of eight, of which we received five in a very poor condition, every rib and the hip bones were showing. They said that they were already eight weeks old at the time but we knew from their teeth they were much younger. Today they are different dogs completely, healthy, nicely filled out, playful, friendly, normal naughty pups who have been desexed, immunised, microchipped and regularly treated for all the normal parasites. They are ready for puppy preschool and training, a family to be with and to continue their socialisation. Microchip ID: 991003000593868

