James Nitties plays a shot during the Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am.
James Nitties plays a shot during the Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am. PGA Australia
Golf

PGA professional scores Clarence Valley double

28th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
GOLF: Former US PGA professional golfer James Nitties capped off a memorable weekend on the Clarence, securing the Pro-Am double.

Nitties was a three-way joint winner at the Ford and Dougherty Grafton Pro-Am on Friday afternoon after shooting a six-under 66 across 18 holes.

After a rollercoaster day on the greens, including nine birdies and three bogeys, Nitties shared the winner's cheque with Queensland professional Cory Crawford and Killara Golf Club's Dale Williamson.

In a strange twist of events, Nitties hit the same score at the Yamba Golf and Country Club on Sunday to take the outright victory in the Crowe Horwath Yamba Pro-Am.

The Yamba event was severely affected by weather this year, with the tournament reduced to a one-day event after the region copped more than 50mm of rain on Friday.

While the weather stuck around for the weekend, it eased enough on Sunday to get a full 18-hole round in.

Nitties managed a bogey-free round, making the turn four-under, and then continuing his good form into the back nine holes, finishing a further two-under par.

"We were so lucky with the weather in the end,” Nitties said. "Although we had the first couple of holes in the rain, it then cleared and even at one point we had sunshine.

"The fairways were great out there, I was surprised how lush they were considering it had been so dry leading into the event.”

Nitties has only recently returned from the US and plans to enter local Pro-Am events to maintain his form.

