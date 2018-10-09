Pharmacy targeted by armed bandit

POLICE are warning the public not to purchase stolen prescription medication following an armed robbery of a pharmacy in South Grafton.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were called to a pharmacy in Armidale Road shortly after 5pm yesterday, following an armed robbery.

Police have been told that a man entered the business armed with a knife and with a bandana covering his face.

The man threatened two female employees before removing a quantity of cash, Methadone and Fentanyl patches.

The man left the pharmacy through the front door and walked to an adjacent arcade.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

A search of the area was unsuccessful but police are reviewing CCTV images from the pharmacy and businesses nearby.

Investigators continue their search for the man who has been described as wearing a hoodie over his head, a bandana over his face, dark pants and carrying a knife.

Officers have warned members of the public to be wary if offered Methodone or Fentanyl following the robbery and to report any incidents to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Coffs Clarence Detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.