PhD student leads police on highway pursuit

CAUGHT: A student has pleaded guilty to leading police on a pursuit through roadworks at Tyndale.

CAUGHT: A student has pleaded guilty to leading police on a pursuit through roadworks at Tyndale. Caitlan Charles

A STUDENT who led police on a dangerous chase along the Pacific Highway was "ejected" onto the streets of Grafton, a court has heard.

Arun Garg pleaded guilty to charges of police pursuit, dangerous driving and two counts of resisting a police officer in execution of their duty in Grafton Local Court on Friday.

According to police facts tendered to court, the PhD student was caught speeding dangerously through roadworks near Tyndale on the evening of May 2.

The court heard Garg was having a mental health episode when a police patrol found him going 140km/h through roadwork and engaged in a chase.

Garg got stuck behind a truck and pulled over, retreating into the car when officers approached. A violent encounter ensued when Garg attempted to grab the officer's guns.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair said officers used pepper spray and struck Garg with a baton.

Garg's solicitor Mark Savic submitted his client was "ejected" onto the streets of Grafton after being taken to Grafton Police Station and was later taken by police to receive medical attention.

Mr Savic told the court Garg had been unable to take medication as he miscalculated how long it would take to access and was unaware of where he was.

Ms Sinclair convicted Garg and gave him conditional release. She said it was in the community's interest the student of "above average intelligence" who would be of service be at some liberty to complete his studies.

His licence has been disqualified for 18 months.