PHIL GOOD STORY: A Q&A with Boughton

BOWLS :The third club member featured in our ‘Meet the Members’ series is none other than Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club chief executive officer, Phil Boughton.

Phil moved to the club and took on the position of CEO under a great deal of pressure with members holding high expectations for the ‘new guy’, along with an enthusiastic board of directors, to lead the club into a period of financial and membership growth and stability.

Boughton was also named in the 2018 Daily Examiner Power 30, taking out number 18 on the list.

Even Phil’s greatest critics would have to agree that he has achieved this and much more for the club. It was a real thrill to interview Phil and to allow our members and the wider community to get to know a key character and contributor in the progressive development of our immediate region.

DF: Where did you live as a child?

PB: Moree NSW.

DF: Where did you go to school?

PB: Moree State High School.

DF: What was your primary occupation(s) before moving to Yamba?

PB: Club manager (Culburra Bowling Club).

DF: Why did you settle in Yamba?

PB: Growing up in Moree, Yamba was always a popular holiday destination with its beautiful beaches, fishing and warm climate. I wanted to move somewhere in northern NSW to be closer to my family who all still live in Moree.

DF: How long have you been the CEO of the club?

PB: Nine years.

DF: What is your favourite characteristic or feature about the club?

PB: It’s the fact that no two days are ever the same. There is always a daily challenge different from the day before, or a new/old member to meet or catch up with, or staff to train, or legislation to keep up with. They are all my favourite things about being a Club Manager.

DF: What is the greatest challenge about being the CEO of a lawn bowling club, specifically yours?

PB: Perhaps it is convincing members and the community that lawn bowls is a fantastic social game to play with family and friends. It doesn’t have to be competitive (although it often becomes that way), and you have up to eight players on one rink, and eight players on rinks either side. This means you have 23 other people you can be having fun with. This is perhaps the only sport I can think of where this many players can be playing sport and having a laugh all at the same time in the same location. Furthermore, the sport is sensational for the quads, hamstrings and buttocks. Every time you deliver a bowl you are effectively doing a forward lunge, a fantastic strength building exercise that people pay gym memberships to do. I wonder if they realise, they can get that exercise and have fun without the gym membership.

DF: How do you think the club will get through coronavirus?

PB:This is a tough question without using the word ‘unprecedented’ or the term ‘social distancing’. I have seen a magnificent growth in membership over the last five years with membership now just under 6,000. During this time, I have seen growth in camaraderie, friendship and community support for this great club. Our members will adapt and endure to re-engage the friendships they have made over the years. I reckon they will be champing at the bit to get back to the club to see their mates.

DF: Who are or have been some of the true characters or personalities at the club in your time?

PB: In this job you meet one every day. One that stands out was our long-term bowls coach, Brian Newell. Brian loved his bowls and loved a beer. He found delight in meeting new members and showing them how to enjoy the game of bowls. He turned a lot of people from unconvinced novices to overzealous champions during his time with us.

DF: What is the best thing about living in Yamba?

PB: The people. Nowhere else have I experienced the friendliness that my family and I have received since coming here. I get a good morning from 95 per cent of people who walk or ride on the pathway to town. I suggest the other five per cent are not locals and get a bit of a shock when you say g’day! Try it on the Gold coast … doesn’t happen. Try it in Sydney … they think you’re a stalker!

DF: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

PB: I pride myself in planning for the future be it for the club or my personal life. COVID-19 was not in my plans. Currently I only know how to plan one day at a time.

DF: Do you play lawn bowls?

PB: Socially. I’m not very good but I always have a laugh and enjoy a beer with the members and my friends.

DF: Who is the best bowler that you have seen play at Yamba and why?

PB: Don Freeman … because he would want me to say that!

DF: Who is the most humorous employee that you have had work for you and why?

PB: Steve Seymour. I’m not allowed to say his real age but he never had a birthday after his 21st!

DF: How would you change or improve the sport given the chance?

PB: The rules and rigidity of the sport serve a purpose for both equality in competition and protection of the asset of the greens, but it damages the perception of the game. The basis of all sport is to provide challenge and enjoyment during social interaction. Social bowls must relax the rules and rigidity and promote fun and recreation. Competitive and elite bowls, in my opinion, damages the image and hence the true potential of the game.

DF: What other sports have you or do you play competitively?

PB: Rugby league, golf and mountain bike riding. I also love all water sports except surfing (I’m lucky enough to stand up in a boat, without trying to ride a twig!).

DF: Do you follow any specific NRL or AFL team?

PB: My best friend says that you can’t change teams, but I did when I was 14. I follow Penrith Panthers. Greg Alexander and Brad Izzard turned up every week and tried their guts out. They won a few, but lost most by a small margin. I admired their tenacity and commitment. My friend claims he will write the name of my original team on my tombstone. He will have to outlive me.

DF: Who has been their greatest player in your lifetime?

PB: I loved watching all the great players, but I had the utmost respect and admiration for Colin Van Der Voort. He played for Penrith and although only 90kg and playing in the forwards, he always played like he was a 115kg raging bull both in attack and defence.

DF: When do you think they will win their next premiership?

PB: 2021!

DF: How do you think the NRL and/or AFL will get through the Coronavirus issues?

PB:They simply need to hibernate for 2020 like the rest of us. Contracts are obviously an issue, but we are all taking pay cuts. It might be good for them receive $1,500 per fortnight to live on like many Australians. Once playing, they deserve everything they get. Now, we surely all appreciate the value of good health.

Joke of the week: What do you call a duck that steals?

A robber duckie!