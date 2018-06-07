Gould: Maroons must drop Slater, blood Ponga

Phil Gould has offered Queensland selection advice. Picture: Brett Costello

QUEENSLAND'S Game One defeat has prompted immediate calls for Newcastle whiz kid Kalyn Ponga to be parachuted in ahead of Game Two to save the Maroons' series - with champion Blues coach Phil Gould signaling it could be the end of Billy Slater's decorated career.

The 20-year-old Ponga has been a sensation in 2019 and was firmly in contention to make his representative debut at the MCG on Wednesday night.

But coach Kevin Walters opted for Slater at fullback, with the Melbourne great later succumbing to a hamstring injury which led to Michael Morgan's elevation to the starting line-up and Anthony Milford being added to the bench.

Ponga joined the squad late and warmed up with the team but was simply a spectator as the Maroons went down 22-12.

Queensland great Paul Vautin said Queensland couldn't afford to ignore Ponga anymore, and Gould went one step further.

"I've been saying all the way leading into the Origin, Billy Slater is by far and away the best fullback I've ever seen in my life, (But) this kid is going better than him at the moment," Gould said.

"Now that's a tough call on a legend like Billy playing in his last series and all that.

"But on the score of creativity, when you think Queensland tonight; one try from an intercept and one try from a grubber kick into the corner. They're looking for something.

Billy Slater is set to return for Game Two.

"The kid has got to start sometime and he may as well start now."

Dethroning a great like Slater might be too much to stomach for some, and it is unlikely Walters will lean that way after admitting that leaving him out of Game One last year was one of the toughest decisions he's ever had to make.

Vautin, who coached Queensland to whitewash glory with an inexperienced team in 1995, insists it's time for Ponga.

"I think he's a must for the Queensland side in Game Two," Vautin said.

Ponga was 18th man for the Origin opener in Melbourne. Adam Head

When pushed by former NSW captain as to how he fits in the squad, Vautin responded: "If Billy Slater comes back, Billy goes to fullback. I would have Kalyn Ponga on the bench.

"Someone's got to go. Maybe Milford. It's not (up to me) who goes. But Ponga's a must. The things that I see him do playing club football, just amazing.

"He is incredible.

"He could've changed that game tonight, Kalyn Ponga."

Being thrown into the Origin cauldron is daunting enough, let alone on enemy soil and down 1-0 in the series.

But Gould said he'd have no hesitation handing that responsibility to Ponga.

Anthony Milford will likely make way on the bench for Michael Morgan or Ponga.

"Maybe (it is a big ask) but he's got to be at least put in that environment," Gould said.

"I don't think you can wait until next year.

"Billy played (as a youngster)."

Former Queensland and Australia captain Cameron Smith leapt to the defence of his Storm teammate, insisting he will wear the Maroons' No.1 in Game Two.

"I'm very confident Billy will play and he's very optimistic as well," Smith said.

"Obviously he won't be playing this weekend against the Broncos for the Melbourne Storm.

"He's very confident he'll be available against the Newcastle Knights the following weekend which leads into camp for Game Two.

"He'll be there. He'll be the No.1 for Queensland in Game Two, Billy Slater. It's just where we find a spot for Kalyn if he's the right man for the team."