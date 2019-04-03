Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
(L-R) Jake Owen and Phil Mickelson.
Golf

‘I won 90,000 of these...go f**k yourself’

by Peter Botte
3rd Apr 2019 11:25 AM

PHIL Mickelson could soon be the subject of one of those confrontational country songs everyone loves.

Lefty got into a verbal spat with country music singer Jake Owen at Jordan Spieth's wedding last November, apparently over Mickelson's pay-per-view match with Tiger Woods the previous day.

Owen, who is close friends with Spieth, said on Barstool's "ForePlay" podcast Monday that he confronted Mickelson about getting a refund of the roughly $30 he and millions of others "wasted" on the lacklustre event many viewers ended up watching for free.

"I was like, 'Hey, Phil, you owe me f - king $29.99 for wasting four hours of my life with the s - ttiest golf I've ever seen,'" Owen said. "' … I want my $29.99 back and apologise to me for some s - tty golf.'"

Owen added that Mickelson replied by whipping out a stack of cash and handing him a C-note.

"I won 90,000 of these yesterday. Take one of these and go f - k yourself," Owen claimed Mickelson told him.

The three-time Masters champion tweeted Monday in response to a video clip of Owen's tale, "True story."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post

More Stories

golf phil mickelson tiger woods
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New email trick is super useful

    New email trick is super useful

    Technology Most of us send hundreds of emails every day so anything that helps has to be a good thing. Here’s how it works.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 12:20 PM
    South Grafton a positive alternative for property investors

    premium_icon South Grafton a positive alternative for property investors

    Money South Grafton a sound alternative for property investors

    Police release details of Monday's fatal crash

    premium_icon Police release details of Monday's fatal crash

    News Man killed was Clarence Valley resident

    Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    premium_icon Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    Religion & Spirituality Negotiations working towards long term link with Muslims