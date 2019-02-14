Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tribute left on the beach at Dicky Beach for a young woman who drowned overnight.
A tribute left on the beach at Dicky Beach for a young woman who drowned overnight. Patrick Woods
Crime

Phone may hold key to solving young woman's drowning

14th Feb 2019 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE believe a missing phone holds the key to explaining the circumstances behind the drowning of a young Sunshine Coast woman overnight.

The 27-year-old's body was found on the shore at Dicky Beach about 5am today.

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Matt Grant said while the drowning was not considered suspicious, the woman's phone was key to the investigation.

He appealed to anyone who had recently found a black S9 Samsung in the Kawana or Caloundra areas to contact police immediately.

"That phone is a really pertinent piece of evidence we are seeking," he said.

"As you can imagine that prior to an incident like this, any kind of communication with anyone will give us a lot better insight into what happened."

Snr Sgt Grant said the southerly tides overnight suggested the woman had entered the water north of Caloundra, possibly at Kawana.

He said the tragedy of the drowning was compounded by the fact the woman was so young.

"The family have only recently been notified and as you can imagine with the loss of any life - a young life especially - they are devastated," he said.

"My sympathies go out to the family, just a horrible, horrible incident."

Snr Sgt Grant said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

dicky beach drowning editors picks police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Vinnies not the place to dump rubbish

    premium_icon Vinnies not the place to dump rubbish

    News WITH a cleaning craze sweeping the nation, the St Vincent de Paul op-shop in Maclean has been pushed to breaking point with unwanted garbage dumped at the store

    • 14th Feb 2019 2:28 PM
    Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    premium_icon Chris Dawson makes surprise court appearance

    News Sunshine Coast man has bail conditions changed

    • 14th Feb 2019 2:09 PM
    Food from the local masters on show

    premium_icon Food from the local masters on show

    Food & Entertainment Gate to Plate event series kicks off with Yamba food Expo

    Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    premium_icon Council respond to concerns over Jacaranda Park

    Council News The $1.4 million project has received backlash from some residents