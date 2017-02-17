34°
News

Quick response averts phone coverage disaster

Tim Howard
| 17th Feb 2017 11:16 AM
Seelands residents lost phone service on Thursday after the phone cable was cut.
Seelands residents lost phone service on Thursday after the phone cable was cut.

SEELANDS residents are breathing easier after a disruption to their Telstra phone service that might have lasted five days was fixed in three hours.

One resident, Phil Wall, noticed his phone and computer network were down yesterday morning about 10.45am.

"I got onto Telstra to see how long they might be out and they said the exchange is down and it could be five days," he said.

"They changed my landline through to my mobile, but there was nothing I could do about my internet service.

"I've got a dinosaur of a mobile, so there was no way I could use a mobile hotspot."

Mr Wall checked with his neighbours and found they had similar issues.

But their despair turned to joy just a few hours later when one of his neighbours said he was getting a dial tone on his phone.

"I checked my phone and could hear a long, continuous tone, so I phoned Telstra and gave them the job number they quoted me," he said.

"Then I got a neighbour to ring me to test I could get incoming calls and it seemed everything was working."

Telstra area general manager Mike Marom said it appeared an unidentified party had cut a cable in Seelands late on Wednesday and technicians had been able to find it and repair by Thursday afternoon.

"We are really pleased to hear the customer is happy with the service he received," he said.

"We always endeavour to restore a customer's service as quickly as possible and our techs have done great job here.

"We do ask that if a customer does experience any issues with their service that they contact the fault line on 132 203 so we can work to restore their service as quickly as possible."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  mobile phone coverage seelands telstra

