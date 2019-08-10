Menu
UNSTOPPABLE: Liam Gruffy runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts against the South Grafton Rebels in the U10's on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
PHOTO GALLERY: Junior league derby action at McKittrick Park

Mitchell Keenan
10th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The South Grafton Rebels and Grafton Ghosts junior sides went into the last game of the regular season much like their senior counterparts for a cross-river derby.

There was a great deal of sportsmanship on display at McKittrick Park as both clubs looked competitive across the grades with the Rebels under-10's (pictured) coming away with an exciting comeback win before the Ghosts took the victory in the under-11's (pictured).

After a successful year in the junior ranks from the Ghosts and Rebels, a number of sides will head to Ballina next weekend for the first week of finals before returning to Grafton for the preliminaries at McKittrick Park and then grand final day at Frank McGuren Field.

