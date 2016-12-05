PHOTO GALLERY: Out of control bushfire at South Evans Head

Samantha Elley Full Profile Login to follow

FIRE fighters will tackle a bushfire at South Evans Head today with back-burning.

A lightning storm on Saturday night started the out of control fire that was centred at the bombing range and kept local rural fire fighters busy on a hot Sunday afternoon.

A 'bird dog' spotter plane made numerous runs to the Richmond River to fill up and bomb the fire, until a Sydney jet DC-10 came to help.

A call out to residents in the Evans Head and Woodburn area saw photos and videos posted to local Facebook groups and here is a small sample.