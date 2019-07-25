Menu
Byron Shire photographer Scott Wilson pleaded guilty to drug driving. He tested positive for drugs while driving out of a music festival in Mackay.
Crime

Northern Rivers photographer busted with drugs at festival

Annie Perets
by
25th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A WELL-KNOWN wildlife photographer from northern New South Wales was slammed yesterday by a magistrate for taking drugs at a music festival.

Scott Anthony James Wilson, who has about 40,000 followers on Instagram, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to drug driving.

The 44-year-old took ecstasy while at a music festival in Mackay last month and then drove to change accommodation following heavy rain, the court was told.

The father, who lives in Coorabell, was drug tested by police shortly after taking the wheel on June 2.

The court was told he was an international wildlife and nature photographer and travelled frequently for work.

Magistrate Pam Dowse said Wilson's behaviour was "absolutely disgusting".

"I have no sympathy for you Mr Wilson," Ms Dowse said.

"It will kill you that stuff."

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

crime drugs bust photographer

