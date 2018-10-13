Photographer spends the night chasing storms across Bundy

WHAT A SHOT: Bundaberg photographer Dave Pyle snapped these amazing photos of the storm that hit the Bundaberg region on October 11.

WHAT A SHOT: Bundaberg photographer Dave Pyle snapped these amazing photos of the storm that hit the Bundaberg region on October 11. Dave Photography Australia

"I'VE only even seen storms like that in the Northern Territory and I've been all over Australia."

This is the statement from Bundaberg photographer Dave Pyle after he spent Thursday night chasing the storms across the Bundaberg region.

Mr Pyle made the last-minute decision to turn back from Maryborough after watching the weather radar closely.

He knew Bundaberg was about to "cop it".

From 7pm to 2am he was out in the pouring rain capturing some amazing shots of the wild weather.

"There was thousands and thousands of bolts of lightening last night," he said.

"Out towards Gin Gin it was scary - I got out of there.

WHAT A SHOT: Bundaberg photographer Dave Pyle snapped these amazing photos of the storm that hit the Bundaberg region on October 11. Dave Photography Australia

"It was definitely a super cell which went over Gin Gin."

He described the evening as "insane" saying he didn't know where to focus his lens with the amount of weather that was about.

"The size of the cell was ridiculous," Mr Pyle said.

"The photos I took are all natural without filters and you can see the colour in them.

"If you see purple in the sky it's always hail."

The avid photographer said he'd travelled all over Australia and was amazed by what the weather gods had delivered last night.

Mr Pyle said he'd be out again this evening and couldn't wait to see what he captured.

To follow his photography go to Dave Photography Australia on Facebook.