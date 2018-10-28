Menu
A big hug for Emily Paterson as she is announced as the 2018 Junior Jacaranda Princess.
PHOTOS: All the images from this year's Jacaranda crowning

Adam Hourigan
28th Oct 2018 10:24 AM
THE 2018 Jacaranda Crowning was a feast of colour and action under the blossoms at Market Square.

If you missed all of the action from Grafton's night of royalty, here's our comprehensive photo coverage so you don't miss a bit of the action from the big night.

The night opened with the Balun Ngahriga dancers performing a series of dances as a Welcome to Country.

 

The crowd settled, and the proceedings began including Grace McDonald singing an acoustic version of the national anthem, and former Graftonian Jessica Smith return as guest of honour to talk about her life journey, now as a motivational speaker.

 

Time for the official proceedings to start. The Jacaranda party from 2017 is called onto stage to renounce their titles, headed by junior queen Holly Blundell and 2017 Jacaranda Queen Alana Gordon.

 

The 2018 candidates are introducted to the stage, and with a few quick questions, are presented to the large crowd.

 

The votes are being counted, and it's time for some visual fun, with the Studio One Dance Academy presenting the traiditional Ode to the Crown and then walking a lantern parade through the crowd under the illluminated blossoms.

 

It's the moment they've all been waiting for. The announcement of the winners, as Saskia McGrath is named Junior Queen, and Bronte Cameron the senior for 2018.

 

With a quick wave to the crowd, it's time for some official photos, and the crowning is over for another year.

 

