Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe fire conditions on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge.
Severe fire conditions on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge. Marc Stapelberg
News

PHOTOS: Bora Ridge Fire continues to burn

Marc Stapelberg
by
16th Nov 2019 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

RESIDENTS were given little respite as Bora Ridge again faced further fires in the Bungawalbin National Park on Myall Creek Road.

A thick haze of smoke sat heavy as fire licked at the bottom of the trees.

Some residents watched as others prepared to defend as the fire was graded at watch and act status.

The fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap is more than 10,300 hectares.

Fire trucks raced to houses opening gates and surveying the properties.

Fire fighting efforts continue across the Northern Rivers including at Mt Nardi and the Tuntable Falls community near Nimbin.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edwards 'fabricated' stories to remove suspicion, court told

        premium_icon Edwards 'fabricated' stories to remove suspicion, court told

        Crime FROM the moment Sharon Edwards went missing, her estranged husband began "painting a picture of his innocence", court hears

        GALLERY: Sunset fun at Ulmarra Riverside Picnic

        premium_icon GALLERY: Sunset fun at Ulmarra Riverside Picnic

        Community Spray painting, smooth grooves and sunset magic in picturesque park

        'We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks'

        premium_icon 'We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks'

        News Nymboida RFS and community pull together agains fire menace

        NYMBOIDA: Rubbish removal starting to become a problem

        premium_icon NYMBOIDA: Rubbish removal starting to become a problem

        Council News Residents demand burnt rubbish bin be replaced quickly