Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PUT THEM UP: Sonny Weazel in action at the Dalby PCYC's Fight Night.
PUT THEM UP: Sonny Weazel in action at the Dalby PCYC's Fight Night. Sam Flanagan
Boxing

PHOTOS: Boxers leave it all in the ring at fight night

Sam Flanagan
by
20th Oct 2018 4:11 PM

BOXERS from clubs across Queensland stepped into the ring last night at the Dalby PCYC for a great evening of action.

A full list of the results and a gallery from the night are below:

Darcy Long (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Broderick Blair (South Burnett) by decision

Lewis Black (Gladstone) defeated Jake McDonald (Nerang PCYC) by decision

Brodie Hilt (Trading Blows) defeated Zander Hawkins (South Burnett) by decision

Declan Corcoran (Nerang PCYC) defeated Jake Russell (Bundaberg) by round two stoppage

Jack Hellyer (Richo's) defeated Blade Dudgeon (Roma PCYC) by decision

Sonny Weazel (South Burnett) defeated Chance Dawes (Toowoomba PCYC) by decision

Connor Numms (Nerang PCYC) defeated Jordan Browne (Pony Shaw) by decision

Zoey Christadoulou (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Charlotte Brand (Roma PCYC) by decision

Cassidy Thornberry (Gatton) defeated Kyle O'Dwyer (Gladstone) by decision

George Christodolou (Pony Show) defeated Ryan Cattarin (Aftershock) by decision

Jack Williams (Gladstone) defeated Harry Brand (Roma PCYC) by decision

Adam Mckellar (Toowoomba PCYC) defeated Kev Burford (Richo's) by decision

Chase Alderton (Dalby PCYC) v Chase Townsend (Rebels) - No winner, exhibition fight

Tyler Wheeler (Gladstone) defeated Ruben Davis (St George) by decision

Judd Alderton (Dalby PCYC) defeated Joseph Kelly (Toowoomba PCYC) by decision

Isabelle Schubert (Roma PCYC) defeated Amanda Cootes (Materix) by decision

Harry Jones (Dalby PCYC) defeated Rhonin Wilkinson (St George) by round two stoppage

Jordie Dunnet (Gladstone) defeated Pharel Chapman (South Burnett) by decision

Donna Jemmison (Roma PCYC) defeated Jayde Baldwin (Dalby PCYC) by decision

Tallis Farrar (Gladstone) defeated John Blair (South Burnett) by decision

Harro Nolan (Dalby PCYC) defeated Arthur Bond (South Burnett) by round one stoppage

Emily Joe Willis (Gladstone) defeated Amanda Espie (Roma PCYC) by round two corner stoppage

Steven Tapp (Dalby PCYC) defeated Corvin Cooper (St George) by decision

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
boxing dalby dalby pcyc fight night pcyc queensland photo gallery photos

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

    premium_icon REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

    News The mysterious circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Coffs Coast local will be the main focus of investigations over the next few days.

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is Everest truly the tallest?

    Horses HAS Racing NSW $13 million lovechild taken over 'The Cup'?

    Meet Yamba's pocket rocket inventor

    premium_icon Meet Yamba's pocket rocket inventor

    News Pill problem no more for St James student

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    Local Partners