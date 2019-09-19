'This could really be a bomb': Horror find for businessman

UPDATE, 2.45pm: BYRON Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has slammed those responsible for planting an explosive device in Mullumbimby.

Speaking from near the exclusion zone, he said he wondered about the motivation for the incident.

"It's obviously someone who doesn't really care about community and doesn't have any compassion for other people," Cr Richardson said.

"More importantly, what it does, is it increases a sense of fear and concern amongst our community, when we have so many other challenges.

"It would be nice if we could have some space… and try to be positive.

"It's a sad day in the sense that someone has taken an extreme position that does nothing but put our community at risk."

UPDATE, 2.30pm: THE streets are empty at Mullumbimby, as NSW Fire & Rescue crews gather for another briefing near the corner of Station Street.

Local shop owners hover in their doorways watching the fire trucks that have now been joined by the HAZMAT semi trailer.

Police vehicles continue to block the entrances to the roads around the council building near where an explosive device was found at 7.30am this morning in the alley at the back of the Commonwealth Bank.

All are poised awaiting for the arrival of specialist equipment from Sydney aboard Polair.

There are few onlookers adding to the emptiness of the street.

Fire & Rescue NSW personnel are checking the breathing apparatus that is laid out in the street near the hundreds of metres of fire hose placed down the middle of Burringbar Street ready for use should the device prove to be a real bomb.

Preparations have been made should the nearby pool shop full of flammable chemicals be ignited by any blast.

The long running incident has taken its toll on the businesses at this end of town with many deciding to call it a day.

UPDATE, 12pm: THE business owner who found a suspected explosive device in a Mullumbimby laneway has described the moment he realised it could be a bomb.

Mark Thomas, the owner of Mullumbimby Hire & Sales Pool Shop, said he saw the device in the laneway behind his shop early this morning.

"A guy found it just before me... I saw it, I was curious," he said.

"He came up to me and said, 'hey mate, I think that might be a bomb, don't go near it.

"I just rolled it over and it looked like a bit of a printed circuit board, a switch, a down pipe, a plastic cartoon-looking pipe bomb.

"Then I just went, 'oh this could really be a bomb'."

Mr Thomas said the pipe bomb was about 200mm long and sitting against the wall of the shop.

He said he had no idea who would have put it there.

"No-one wants to blow up Mullumbimby," he said.

Mr Thomas spent some time this morning briefing the fire brigade about the types of chemicals in his shop, which included hydrochloric acid, chlorine and industrial welding gases.

UPDATE, 11am: POLICE are waiting on specialist resources to attend after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway at Mullumbimby this morning.

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said a man found the device near the Commonwealth Bank around 7.30am.

"Rescue and bomb disposal staff are here examining the device and we are awaiting on specialist resources to attend," he said.

"We're certainly treating it as a real device hence the exclusion zone in place and we are happy with the precautions in place.

"Our investigations are ongoing.

"It may be an operation that will extend for some hours."

UPDATE, 9.55am: A MULLUMBIMBY cafe owner said she had been told police were dealing with a pipe bomb in the alleyway near the Commonwealth Bank.

Eva Angeli, from The Other Joint, said she realised something was wrong as soon as she saw emergency crews arriving in town.

"I saw the police arriving into the back street and thought, 'uh-oh, what's going on'," she said.

"My milkman came in and he knows everything…so he gave me the inside scoop, and I was like, 'what? No'.

"So there was a pipe bomb found behind the bank.

"Nothing like this has happened in Mullum before."

Police are expected to make a formal statement in the near future.

Original story: PARTS of Mullumbimby are in lockdown today after a suspicious device was found in an alleyway near a bank.

Tweed-Byron District Police Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed a "device" had been found in the alley at the back of the Commonwealth Bank.

He said police had not received a phone call, and there was no note with the device, so police did not yet know who was responsible for it.

Det Insp Kehoe said the emergency operation was likely to continue for most of the day.

A bomb-disposal robot is being brought up from Sydney.

Byron Shire Council general manager, Mark Arnold, said the council was informed of the incident around 7.30am.

The council building has been evacuated.

The council will operate from the visitor centre and the depot at Byron Bay today.