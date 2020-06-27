Menu
Jacaranda Queen candidates, organisers and supporters gather for the opening of the new Jacaranda Festival HQ in the Saraton Theatre complex on Prince Street, Grafton. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
PHOTOS: Check out the new Jacaranda Festival headquarters

Mitchell Keenan
27th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
THE Jacaranda Festival has found its new home nestled neatly into the Saraton Theatre Complex.

Launched this morning, the new site is in prime location opposite Market Square as president Nicholas Buckler aims to centralise this year's festival.

"That was the aim. The plan for this year was to have everything in and around Market Square. With the redevelopment of Memorial Park we've made the decision to base the whole festival in Market Square and make it a real hub," Buckler said.

"It's a great location and the traditional home of the Jacaranda shop."

Check out some photos from the Jaca HQ opening this morning!

Buckler thanked those involved in donating the space as preparations for this year's festival start ramping up.

"We're lucky enough to have had the space donated to us for the next six months. It's such a great space and such a great building in an iconic location," he said.

Festival manager Mark Blackadder was also on hand as Jacaranda Queen candidates helped distribute 350 dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts as part of the annual fundraising effort.

"It's something the candidates have done in the past, but this year they have joined forces," Buckler said.

"There's been a bit more pressure with events and venue capacity this year, so all the girls have come together to sell the doughnuts."

As Buckler and the team edge closer to finalising details for the 2020 festival, he said there have been a number of positive signs.

"It's nice to get the ball rolling for the festival early this year. There's been a lot of uncertainty but it's looking very positive as things progress," he said.

"There was good news yesterday that they're pushing to get rid of the 4 square metre rule so things are looking more and more positive every day.

"We've been planning all year trying to figure out what we can do. The final decision will be made on August 1 as to how we will go ahead but things are looking positive to be able to go ahead at full capacity."

