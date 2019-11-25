Menu
Clarence's Max Forwell walks off the field during the under-12 inter-district match between Clarence River Junior Cricet Association and Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association at Lower Fisher Park on Sunday.
Cricket

PHOTOS: Clarence River, Coffs interdistrict clash smoked out

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
25th Nov 2019 1:30 PM
INTERDISTRICT CRICKET: Clarence River junior cricketers were left frustrated yesterday after an inter-district match against Coffs Harbour was called off due to poor air quality.

Clarence River Junior Cricket Association and Coffs Harbour District Cricket ­Association were playing off across under-12s and under-14s before smoke from northern bushfires put a halt to proceedings.

CRJCA coach Chris Brophy expressed his disappointment after another game was called off.

"It is a little bit frustrating but what can you do, the weather dictates whether we play or not," Brophy said.

"We brought a few more players into this game, players with a bit more experience.

"We were looking a lot better than our last game's batting performance. We had passed our score down in Macksville during the last game so things were looking promising here today but unfortunately we've had to call it off due to the smoke."

But Brophy was confident his side could challenge their Lower Clarence rivals in the next round.

"We've got two weeks and then we play Lower Clarence in the last game of the representative season," he said.

"I think we'll give them a bit of a shake-up down there."

Grafton Daily Examiner

