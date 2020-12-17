PHOTOS: Clarence River reaches minor flood levels

The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

WATER lapped the Grafton Rowing and Clarence Valley Sailing clubhouses as the Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton early Wednesday afternoon.

Grafton experienced prolonged heavy rains on Wednesday despite conditions generally easing across the region, with 93.2mm falling in 3.5 hours between 8.30am and 12pm.

However, the Final Flood Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 3.27am Thursday morning stated no further flooding was expected in Clarence River.

A moderate flood warning remains in place for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing.

Farmer and artist Graham Mackie, who lives at the junction of the Clarence and Mann rivers at Coombadjha, has watched the water levels steadily rise over the past few days. He shared photos of the river system in minor flood with the sun shining on Wednesday in humid conditions he described “like a sauna”.

“All the rivers are all chocolate, which is unusual,” Mr Mackie said. Usually the Mann is clear and the Clarence is chocolate. I think it’s run off from the drought.

“The week before last we had 40 degree heat every and no rain, there wasn’t any grass and everyone had started hand feeding.

“This time last year we were fighting fires. It’s a godsend, and with a bit of sun we’ll have lots of grass for winter.”

Ebor Falls captured by Erica Jessup.

Further upstream the Ebor Falls in full flow are a spectacular sight. Located about 50km west of Dorrigo, which recorded 162mm on Tuesday followed by 116mm to 9am Wednesday and has so far had 598mm this month, the water from the basalt rock falls which form part of the Guy Fawkes River take several days to flow into the Boyd River, Nymboida River and then the Mann River before reaching the river junction adjacent to Mr Mackie’s property.

“The river will come up more because they had (more rain) at Dorrigo, so that takes three days to get here and about a week to Grafton,” Mr Mackie said.