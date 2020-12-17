Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
The Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton in the early afternoon on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
News

PHOTOS: Clarence River reaches minor flood levels

Bill North
Janine Watson
,
17th Dec 2020 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WATER lapped the Grafton Rowing and Clarence Valley Sailing clubhouses as the Clarence River exceeded the 2.1m minor flood level at Grafton early Wednesday afternoon.

Grafton experienced prolonged heavy rains on Wednesday despite conditions generally easing across the region, with 93.2mm falling in 3.5 hours between 8.30am and 12pm.

Previous Story:

ANOTHER DELUGE: Grafton receives 90mm in 3 hours

However, the Final Flood Warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology at 3.27am Thursday morning stated no further flooding was expected in Clarence River.

Photos
View Gallery

A moderate flood warning remains in place for the Orara River at Coutts Crossing.

Farmer and artist Graham Mackie, who lives at the junction of the Clarence and Mann rivers at Coombadjha, has watched the water levels steadily rise over the past few days. He shared photos of the river system in minor flood with the sun shining on Wednesday in humid conditions he described “like a sauna”.

Photos
View Gallery

“All the rivers are all chocolate, which is unusual,” Mr Mackie said. Usually the Mann is clear and the Clarence is chocolate. I think it’s run off from the drought.

“The week before last we had 40 degree heat every and no rain, there wasn’t any grass and everyone had started hand feeding.

“This time last year we were fighting fires. It’s a godsend, and with a bit of sun we’ll have lots of grass for winter.”

Ebor Falls captured by Erica Jessup.
Ebor Falls captured by Erica Jessup.

Further upstream the Ebor Falls in full flow are a spectacular sight. Located about 50km west of Dorrigo, which recorded 162mm on Tuesday followed by 116mm to 9am Wednesday and has so far had 598mm this month, the water from the basalt rock falls which form part of the Guy Fawkes River take several days to flow into the Boyd River, Nymboida River and then the Mann River before reaching the river junction adjacent to Mr Mackie’s property.

“The river will come up more because they had (more rain) at Dorrigo, so that takes three days to get here and about a week to Grafton,” Mr Mackie said.

clarence floods clarence weather grafton flood
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #15-18

        Premium Content Clarence Valley‘s most influential people #15-18

        News Power hitters in the manufacturing, shipping, racing and political arenas fill spots 15 to 18 in The Daily Examiner’s Power 30 countdown.

        'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        Premium Content 'Johnny Depp' conman and sex offender busted near Grafton

        News Serial conman and registered sex offender faces court

        Daily Catch-up: December 17, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 17, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        Premium Content GALLERY: Incredible aerial photos of the Orara in flood

        People and Places As the floodwaters spread out over the landscape, this Glenreagh resident sent up...