PHOTOS: Clarence stars trade blows at Interdistrict derby

Lower celebrate a catch from Kai Brossman off a Steven Studdert ball in the under-12 Interdistrict match between Lower Clarence and Clarence River at Wherrett Park on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

INTERDISTRICT CRICKET: Clarence Valley's finest young cricketers went head to head yesterday for round 3 of North Coast's Interdistrict Cricket.

With the Lower Clarence Cricket Association's under-16 side already on lock for a finals spot, the under-12s and under-14s took to battle across two grounds down River.

Meeting at Wherrett Park, the under-12s had nothing but pride on the line with Coffs Harbour District and Valleys already securing a place in the grand final ahead of round 3.

Lower Clarence have been close to a win over the opening two rounds, falling 26 runs short against Coffs before Valleys chased down their huge total of 268 with just one and a half overs left to play - but they finally found it against Clarence River.

Lower's Steven Studdert bowling in the under-12 Interdistrict match between Lower Clarence and Clarence River at Wherrett Park on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A low scoring affair, Clarence River were bowled out for 126 after 24.1 overs with Samuel Buggy (23) and Liam Paxton (26 not out) the standout batsmen as Annika Vallette, Steven Studdert and Noa Moloney all took two wickets each.

Lower Clarence made short work of the total reaching 127 in 21.1 overs thanks to Jethro Couper (39 not out) and the top order's efficiency.

Much like the under-12s, the under-14s were unable to make the final but it was Clarence River who got up over their rivals at Harwood Oval.

Batting for 49.4 overs, Lower Clarence racked up 149 runs with Daniel Couper (37) leading the charge.

Lower Daniel Couper lets one go during the under-14 Interdistrict match between Lower Clarence and Clarence River at Harwood Oval on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

But Clarence River dug deep to push their Lower River rivals to the end with a winning score of 8/151 off 49.4 overs.

Lower Clarence's under-16 side will take on Coffs Harbour in the final at Richardson Park on Sunday.