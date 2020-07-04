PHOTOS: Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

Taree Wildcats player James Goldsmith is carted off by paramedics during round one of the inaugural Coastal Premier League against Northern Storm at Korora on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

NORTHERN Storm's round one Coastal Premier League clash against Taree Wildcats ended in controversial fashion on Saturday, with the match being abandoned.

Storm hosted the southernmost club in the inaugural round of the competition Korora, starting well and bagging two first half goals before Taree struck back with a late penalty just before the break.

Storm had a string of chances early in the second half but couldn't find the target as the Wildcats grew in confidence at the attacking end.

Taree's James Goldsmith went down in a challenge right before the hour mark, dislocating his knee and bringing the fixture to a halt as paramedics were called to the scene.

Without the luxury of lights at their home ground, officials were left with a decision to continue, or to call the game a draw and made the choice to abandon the draw at 2-1.

Check out a gallery of the action before the game came to an unfortunate end at Korora on Saturday.

Full report to come.