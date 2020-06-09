Menu
Locals gathered at Brelsford Park over the weekend as part of the international human rights movement, Black Lives Matter. Photos taken by Carolan Buckmaster.
News

PHOTOS: Coffs protesters’ plea for justice

Jasmine Minhas
8th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
HUNDREDS of locals have rallied at Brelsford Park in an impassioned show of support for the global human rights movement, Black Lives Matter.

The peaceful Coffs Harbour protest was one of several held across Australia on Saturday that called for justice for Indigenous Australians who have died in police custody, and advocated to close the equality gap between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australians.

Organisers of the rally, the Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Social Events Committee, had worked closely with local police and Coffs Harbour City Council.

 

Locals gathered at Brelsford Park over the weekend as part of the international human rights movement, Black Lives Matter. Photo by Carolan Buckmaster.
In a statement, Coffs-Clarence police had nothing but praise for those who took part.

"Police were extremely pleased with crowd behaviour during a planned protest at Coffs Harbour," police said.

"Officers and organisers worked closely to ensure a peaceful protest, whilst complying with social distancing regulations under the Public Health Act."

 

Locals gathered at Brelsford Park over the weekend as part of the international human rights movement, Black Lives Matter. Photo by Carolan Buckmaster.
NSW Police had launched high-visibility operations to facilitate the planned protests, with commanders across the state reporting minimal disruptions to their communities.

The Black Lives Matter protests were triggered worldwide following the death of US man George Floyd, who had been filmed saying "I can't breathe" as a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

