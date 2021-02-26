PHOTOS: Daily Examiner Shield Hockey strikes into action

Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of The Daily Examiner Hockey competition at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday, 25th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of The Daily Examiner Hockey competition at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday.

The annual event is held across three consecutive Thursdays during Grafton Hockey's preseason and is a precursor to the competition proper.

It is a free program that gives children a chance to try hockey with their classmates, and create an opportunity for potential new players to join a club for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile this weekend the Centre of Development Regional Challenge will have around 40 Grafton Hockey Association players aged 11 to 15 in Tamworth.

These players have been working on their skills throughout the off-season and will put them to the test against players from around the state.