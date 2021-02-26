Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of The Daily Examiner Hockey competition at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday, 25th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of The Daily Examiner Hockey competition at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday, 25th February, 2021. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Hockey

PHOTOS: Daily Examiner Shield Hockey strikes into action

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 3:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Primary school students from throughout Grafton participated in the first round of The Daily Examiner Hockey competition at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex on Thursday.

The annual event is held across three consecutive Thursdays during Grafton Hockey's preseason and is a precursor to the competition proper.

Photos
View Gallery

It is a free program that gives children a chance to try hockey with their classmates, and create an opportunity for potential new players to join a club for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile this weekend the Centre of Development Regional Challenge will have around 40 Grafton Hockey Association players aged 11 to 15 in Tamworth.

These players have been working on their skills throughout the off-season and will put them to the test against players from around the state.

Daily Telegraph SignUp
clarence sport daily examiner shield dex shield grafton hockey hockey photos junior hockey junior sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKE THE PLUNGE: Find your artistic moment in festival

        Premium Content TAKE THE PLUNGE: Find your artistic moment in festival

        News With more than 100 events, you can immerse yourself in our area’s best artistic creations all in one place.

        Drink driver’s antics fail to trick sharp-eyed cops

        Premium Content Drink driver’s antics fail to trick sharp-eyed cops

        Crime After she was stopped by police for swerving over the road, a 20-year-old woman...

        Ferry offline as river starts to swell

        Premium Content Ferry offline as river starts to swell

        News Ferry service forced to stop as river continues to rise.

        How your old beer bottles helped pave our new highway

        Premium Content How your old beer bottles helped pave our new highway

        News Pacific Highway section nominated for national award for use of recycled...