Photos from the Ellangowan fire front

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

HOMES have been threatened, but saved, and some sheds have burnt to the ground as investigations continue into suspicious fires across the Northern Rivers.

Extra resources will today be on the ground south of Casino, where conditions are forecast to worsen with warmer temperatures and stronger winds. Fire-bombing aircraft were in constant rotation yesterday as crews on the ground continued to work in smoke-logged conditions at Ellangowan, where a fire has burnt through 1628 hectares between Mothersoles and Coraki-Ellangowan Rds.