Fire crews battle blazes in and around Nymboida, Clarence Valley on November 9, 2019.
PHOTOS: First look inside Nymboida fire impact zone

Mitchell Keenan
by
9th Nov 2019 1:53 PM
FIRE crews have been working tirelessly to contain a blaze that ripped through Nymboida last night leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Reports of drastic damage to houses and the Nymboida Canoe Centre were confirmed but structures still stand after the flames lapped storage sheds late last night.

Embers smoulder underneath the Nymboida Camping and Canoeing after the blaze passed through the area last night. November 9, 2019.
RFS helicopters ramped up their efforts to contain numerous spot fires around the Nymboida region as the fire heads in the direction of Coutts Crossing.

Photographer, Emma Ocholla went behind the lines to capture the ongoing battle with the blaze.

clarence fires clarence valley bushfires nymboida canoe centre nymboida fires
