PHOTOS: Fists fly as fiery match is called off early

FIGHT NIGHT: The Coffs Harbour Comets v South Grafton Rebels game had to be stopped early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field. Sam Flanagan

THE Coffs Harbour Comets v South Grafton Rebels clash has descended into chaos and been called off early after numerous fights broke out and players were sent from the field on Sunday afternoon.

Playing in perfect conditions at Geoff King Motors Oval, the Comets were leading the entertaining match 26-12 when both teams started to get a little testy.

The initial scuffle, which occurred midway through the second half, saw South Grafton Rebels five-eighth Hugh Stanley get tangled up with Comets big-man Miles Fairbank.

The Rebels number six landed a right hook on the chin of Fairbank before both sides rushed in.

The altercation saw Stanley sent off, while Fairbank was also sent to the sheds for his involvement.

Only a couple of minutes later another spot fire erupted after Rebels backrower Dan Randall grabbed Comets captain Steve Spencer by the throat.

Once again the fight escalated quickly, as both sides ran in to where it had broken out.

As a result of this flare-up Randall was sin binned along with Rebels centre Andrew Kapeen, while front rower Jeff Skeen was sent from the field for running in and allegedly throwing punches.

Comets centre Peter Uikelotu was also given his marching orders for his involvement.

The referee then called fulltime on the game to ensure no more violence would break-out on the field.

Below are some photos of the scuffles between the two sides: