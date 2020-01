Barbara Beta preparing paella at Eat to the Beat hosted at Yamba Bowlo and Leisure on Saturday.

Barbara Beta preparing paella at Eat to the Beat hosted at Yamba Bowlo and Leisure on Saturday.

ALL THE best food trucks from the North Coast were out and about today for the Eat to the Beat food festival in Yamba.

A number of local bands and artists joined in on the fun as families and friends took to Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba for the action packed event.

Check out our gallery below and see if you can spot yourself among the action.