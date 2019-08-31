PHOTOS: Four youths lead officers on wild police pursuit

CAUGHT: Four Children have been arrested after a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga Friday afternoon.

CAUGHT: Four Children have been arrested after a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga Friday afternoon. Frank Redward

FOUR youths led police on a wild pursuit from Bellingen to Urunga on Friday afternoon.

It's believed the youths led police along fire trails, Ginnagay Way, Martells Rd and into the Kalang River.

Road spikes were deployed to stop the vehicle, with one of the youths reportedly initiating a foot pursuit before jumping into the river to try and swim away.

The youth then turned around after thinking better of the situation.

The van the youths were using during the pursuit had Queensland number plates. Three tyres on the van were punctured as a result of the road spikes.

Three of the youths were let go by police without being charged, but a 17-year-old boy has been slapped with a range of offences after the ordeal.

The 17-year-old, who is a resident of Bowraville, has been charged with police pursuit, failure to stop, dangerous driving, learner driver not accompanied, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and using a class A vehicle with misleading number plates.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to front the Coffs Harbour Children's Court on October 14.

This is the second pursuit and arrest involving multiple children in the Coffs area in three days after an incident in the heart of town on Tuesday.