Photos go viral for all the right reasons

AFTER his harrowing fairway encounter with a goose, an American high school golfer may want to take a quack at another sport.

Isaac Couling of Concord High School was chased and up-ended by an angry goose at a golf tournament on the weekend. The incident was caught on camera by Devon Pitts, the parent of another golfer, and the photos quickly went viral.

The Detroit News reported that Couling didn't remember his final score for the round, but he said: "I did par that hole."

No thanks to anyone else, though.

"No one came to help," Couling laughed. "All the coaches saw it from the clubhouse. You could see it from there.

"It's pretty crazy. All my friends were talking about it."

The goose raised a squawk with Couling as he and his group were walking down the fairway on the seventh hole.

"They were aware of a goose nest on their left, which they were looking at but not bothering when from behind them and to the right came the guard goose (protecting the nest)," Blissfield High golf coach Steven Babbitt said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

After Blissfield Athletics shared the photos on Twitter, The PGA of America shared in a post: "Though geese can be beautiful when watching them fly in flocks, the truth is they can be a real nuisance to golfers. And that's without them attacking golfers."

Blissfield Athletics' Twitter post of the photos received more than 37,000 likes and nearly 15,000 retweets, prompting PGA.com to chase down the woman behind the lens.

"I'm not going to lie, I was laughing quite hard after the attack was over," Pitts said. "Isaac spoke with me after the match. I showed him the pictures and we just laughed.

"This is unbelievable the attention this is getting. I wish Issac had hit a hole-in-one instead."

Help you? Nah, you’re on your own, buddy.

Medic!