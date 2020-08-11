PHOTOS: Grafton Hockey juniors in action

Action from the Grafton Hockey Association Mods match between McAuley and Sailors.

Action from the Grafton Hockey Association Mods match between McAuley and Sailors. Suellen Jenkins

GRAFTON Hockey Association's junior competition are now in full swing with three rounds now completed.

Teams hit the fields on Saturday for plenty of competitive and enjoyable action, and Suellen Jenkins was there to capture all the action on behalf of Grafton Hockey Association. Check out her photos below:

Grafton's junior ranks consists of seven grades in the 2020 season.

The three teams in Division Two Girls played a round robin format on Saturday. In the first match Sailors Thunder recorded a 2-1 win over McAuley, before a 1-all draw with interclub rivals Sailors Lightning, and then McAuley celebrated a 1-0 win over the Lightning.

In Division Three, Village Green Junior Angels won a high-scoring contest 5-3 over Sailors Comets, and Sailors Stars won 2-1 in a close game with McAuley Smash.

Junior Boys play on Thursday nights. In the Under-11s last week City Bears Green showed their strength with a 9-0 win over City Bears Yellow, and Royals Rockers prevailed 5-1 over Sailors Kookaburras.

In Under-13 Boys/Division One Girls, Royals Rangers won 3-2 over Royals Girls, and Sailors Girls ESP won 1-0 over Sailors All Stars.

There was plenty of high quality action on display in the Under-16 Boys, which also comprised of a round robin format between the three teams. Sailors Bean Scene won both their encounters, 2-0 over City Bears and 3-0 over Royals Jets, while the Jets got the points against City Bears, 3-0.

Results from Under-7/9 boys and Junior Girls Mods are not officially recorded.

Click here for more information about Grafton Hockey Association including draws and all the latest news.