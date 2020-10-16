PHOTOS: Grafton twilight markets prove popular

Lisa, Evelyn (3) and Garrett Salter at the Grafton Twilight Farmers Market on Thursday, 15th October, 2020. Photo: Bill North / The Daily Examiner

GRAFTON families have lapped up the positive atmosphere of the city's first twilight farmers markets.

More than a thousand people have strolled through the pleasant surrounds of Market Square between 3.30pm and 7.30pm the past two Thursdays to meet with friends, listen to live music and check out a variety of fresh local produce at the Grafton Twilight Farmers Market.

The markets will also fill a crucial void in coming weeks left by the cancellation of all the events traditionally held at the venue as part of the Jacaranda Festival.

The festival committee commented on the success of the new initiative on the Grafton Twilight Farmers Market Facebook page.

"Market Square has a heart beat again!" the post read.

"Grafton says THANK YOU Grafton Twilight Farmers Market and to all the fabulous store holders!

"We can not wait until next Thursday, and the next and the next and the ... (purple heart)."

It is understood the weekly markets will be held on Thursday, November 5, which would normally coincide with Jacaranda Thursday.

The markets are coordinated by Debrah Novak, who said the stallholders were overwhelmed by the generosity and support from the Grafton community across the first two weeks since moving from the Christ Church Cathedral Grafton carpark on Thursday mornings.

"From a morning farmers market that had around 200 people attending to well over a thousand people attending the twilight market, we are beyond ecstatic with this result," she said.

"We applaud and appreciate you all for sticking with our COVID-19 plan and for caring for each other.

"We understand some of you may be disappointed you missed out on sushi, ice cream, mulberries, raspberries and flowers and other foods because they sold out, but our stallholders are scaling up to meet the new demand.

"From my heart to yours my stallholders and I are beyond thrilled that you are supporting small local and regional businesses."

In the case of wet weather, the markets will be held at the Grafton Showground Barn.