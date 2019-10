Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THE man who died in a hang-gliding accident at Lennox Head yesterday was described as an experienced and well-respected hang-gliding instructor by those in the industry.

Emergency services were called to Lennox Headland at about midday after reports of a crash.

Despite the efforts of bystanders and paramedics, the man could not be saved.

A man in his 20s, believed to be an Irish national, was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations are continuing in the crash.