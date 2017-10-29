News

PHOTOS: Huge Jacaranda Crowning photo collection

A large crowd got a perfect night for the Jacaranda Queen Crowning.
Did you miss out on Jacaranda'a night of nights?

Want to relive and revisit the magical action under the Jacarandas of Markets Square, or just see how your friends and family looked on stage?

We have more than 180 photos to go through in our extensive gallery collection.

Take a walk through the night with our photographer as he captured every bit of the excitement, tears and tradition that is the queen crowning.

The opening of the night, and the reintroduction of the 2016 Jacaranda Party:

 

The 2016 Jacaranda party renounce their title:

 

The introduction of the 2017 Jacaranda candidates:

 

The 2017 Junior Jacaranda party is crowned:

 

the 2017 Jacaranda Queen is crowned, with official photos:

 

