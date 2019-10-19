PHOTOS: Legends of the CRCA congregate at McKittrick Park

David Brown and Don Frame at the Clarence River Cricket Association reunion at McKittrick Park on Saturday.

CRCA REUNION: It seemed fitting that on the day GDSC Easts and Westlawn set off on their joint venture in the GDSC Premier League, some of the Clarence River Cricket Association's most prominent former players came together at the same ground.

Organised by David Brown, the CRCA reunion brought together players from clubs in the area with some attendees over the age of 90.

With some top quality cricket on show some of the greats reminisced on their exploits out on the pitch before setting off for a formal dinner at the GDSC tonight.

Check out some of the former members in attendance at McKittrick Park in South Grafton this afternoon.