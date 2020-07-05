Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan
Action from the Round 1 Coastal Premier League clash between Coffs City United v Port United FC. Photo: Tim Jarrett/Mitch Keenan
Soccer

PHOTOS: Lions send premiers home empty-handed

Mitchell Keenan
TIM JARRETT
and , sport@coffscoastadvocate.com.au
5th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS City United Lions made a statement on Saturday night, opening their Coastal Premier League account in style with a 2-0 victory over Port United at Maclean Street.

The Mid North Coast Football 2019 premiers were confident coming into the clash and looked lively in the opening stages.

But the Lions soon found a feel for the game and started to work the ball well, enjoying spells of possession.

The home side continued to create chances but couldn't capitalise to break the deadlock before the half.

Coming into the second period with momentum on their side, Lions continued to grind down the Port defence and managed two well-worked goals to send the former premiers home empty-handed.

Check out a gallery of the epic action at Maclean Street on Saturday night.

Photos
View Gallery

Full report to come.

coastal premier league coffs city united lions port united
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

        premium_icon Coastal Premier League opener abandoned

        Soccer PHOTOS: Sickening injury forces controversial end to the opening match of the long-awaited start of the newly formed Coastal Premier League competition.

        Looker ready to launch long-distance Missile

        premium_icon Looker ready to launch long-distance Missile

        Horses Sunday’s South Grafton Cup Day opener is set to release a staying sensation on the...

        Government: Coming to a car park near you

        premium_icon Government: Coming to a car park near you

        News Nothing says ‘we’re in the 21st century’ like registering a birth at an RSL club

        15yo on life support following crash

        premium_icon 15yo on life support following crash

        News Helicopter called to rural property for transport to Gold Coast University...