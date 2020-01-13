PHOTOS: Lower Clarence cricket returns for 2020

Maclean's Marley Lawrence lets it fly during the LCCA third grade cricket match between Wanderers and Maclean United at Wherrett Park on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan

LCCA CRICKET : All three grades in Lower Clarence cricket returned to action on Saturday as title races start to heat up for a number of sides.

First grade cricket has received plenty of attention for the season but the second and third grade competitions have provided plenty of thrills and spills at the half way mark and there is still plenty to play for in 2020.

Much like the top flight, Maclean United hold a sizeable lead in the second grade competition with a 15-point gap on second place Woodford Island Warriors Blue, but the race for the last two finals spots is as close as ever, with Harwood (47 pts), Iluka (44 pts) and Brushgrove (41 pts) all in the hunt.

Maclean's Shannon Brad leads the batting stats with a huge 702 runs and a high score of 165 while Brushgrove's Zachary Quick joins Maclean's James Micallef as the leading wicket takers at 17 a piece.

Third grade is anyone's to win, with Lawrence (70 pts), Iluka (70 pts), Yamba (64 pts) and Harwood (64 pts) all within six points of each other at the top of the table.

Wins for Harwood and Yamba having a big impact on the table over the weekend.

Condensed results below. For full results, head to mycricket.cricket.com.au and search for Lower Clarence Cricket Association.