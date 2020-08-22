PHOTOS: Man escapes death after head-on crash into tree

A man has escaped death after crashing his vehicle into a tree near the Coffs Harbour CBD.

A MAN has cheated death after his vehicle smashed head-on into a tree at high speed near the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The man, understood to be aged in his 40s, suffered severe compound fractures to his lower leg and possible hip injuries following the single-vehicle crash that took place on West High St just after 10pm last night.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the man's Holden Commodore appeared to have veered across the street before crashing heavily into a tree situated by a bus stop just after the Azalea Ave intersection.

The bus stop sign post appeared to have speared into one of the back doors.

The man was left trapped by the leg inside the car until SES crews cut him free.

He was then stabilised and taken by ambulance to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for surgery.

A witness at the scene said it appeared the car had failed to negotiate a bend in the road, leading to the crash.

It is understood police will be investigating whether alcohol was a factor involved the crash.