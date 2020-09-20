Menu
Action from the match between Lismore and Bellingen in the North Coast Shield Under-14 Division One competition played at PCYC Grafton on Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photos Bill North / The Daily Examiner
Basketball

PHOTOS: North Coast Shield Basketball at Grafton

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Sep 2020 7:29 PM
TEAMS from Murwillumbah in the north to Bellingen in the south travelled to Grafton on Sunday (September 20) for the 2020 North Coast Shield Under-14 Basketball competition.

 

Five teams contested Division One and four in Division Two in a round robin format in what was the first major hitout on the revamped facilities at PCYC Grafton, formerly the Grafton Sports Centre.

Lismore Storm (blue) prevailed 34 to 23 over Bellinger Braves (white) in the match featured in the photo gallery below, on route to finishing second on the Division One ladder.

 

Byron Beez Black finished unbeaten on top, including an impressive 62 to 33 win over Byron Beez Red in the match featured below.

 

Byron Beez Black and Lismore will face off in the major semi-final on October 4, with Bellinger Braves to face Byron Beez Red in the minor semi-final, and Yamba Trawlers eliminated.

In Divison Two, Lismore Storm finished on top of the ladder and will play Ballina Breakers in the major semi-final, with Murwillumbah and Grafton Vikings to contest the minor semi-final.

bellingen byron bay beez grafton basketball junior basketball junior sport lismore basketball association north coast shield basketball pcyc grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

