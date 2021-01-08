Photos of rioters who shamed America

Images have been released of the “violent” Trump fanatics who stormed the US Capitol in scenes that shocked the world.

Images have been released of the “violent” Trump fanatics who stormed the US Capitol in scenes that shocked the world.

The hunt is on for the Trump fanatics who stormed the Capitol building yesterday as sinister details emerge about the mob who orchestrated one of America's darkest days.

Four people are dead while more than 68 people have been arrested after a throng of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. as electoral votes for president-elect Joe Biden were being confirmed.

Brandishing Trump flags in what now appears to have been an organised event the rioters broke their way into the House Chambers as Congress was in session, leaving terrified politicians and journalists to take shelter behind bulletproof chairs.

RELATED: Push to remove Trump 'immediately' under way

The FBI have released wanted photos of Trump rioters. Picture: DC Metropolitan Police

The protesters were emboldened by Mr Trump's repeated but unfounded claims that election victory had been stolen from him, with Democrats now formally calling for him to be removed from office for the remaining two weeks of his presidential term.

While dozens have been arrested over yesterday's assault on the Capitol, many more still remain at large, with the FBI releasing images of them overnight in a bid to bring them to justice.

Law enforcement have called on the public to send "tips and digital media" to the FBI of those involved in yesterday's events.

Disturbing details have also emerged about those responsible for the siege, with many of them holding extremist anti-Semitic and white nationalist beliefs.

Those identified so far include a stay-at-home father, a wannabe actor, state politicians and a lawyer.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

In a statement, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the "violence and destruction" that occurred at the Capitol yesterday was a "blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government".

The FBI would "not tolerate violent agitators and extremists," he added.

"Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday's siege of the Capitol," Mr Wray said.

"Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6.

"Our agents and analysts have been hard at work through the night gathering evidence, sharing intelligence, and working with federal prosecutors to bring charges."

Among those already identified is Adam Christian Johnson, 26, who was named by neighbours after a photo of him smiling and waving while carrying the US House lectern during the siege went viral.

Johnson, from the US state of Florida, was identified by an acquaintance to local newspaper the Bradenton Herald as a stay at home father-of-five after the image of him was widely circulated.

Police and the FBI are yet to formally identify Johnson or name him as a person of interest.

Jake Angeli, also known as the QAnon Shaman, was identified as the man who appeared shirtless and wearing a horned fur hat and face paint during the siege.

A one-time wannabe actor and singer, 32-year-old Angeli had become a fixture at right wing rallies and was known for his support of wild conspiracy theories which he wrote about on his Facebook profile, Yellowstone Wolf.

One of his tattoos is said to be the Nazi symbol for Wotanism, an acronym that stands for the "Will Of The Aryan Nation".

"His tattoo is the symbol of Wotanism, which is a Nazi/Odin occult that believes Jews control the government, the Holocaust is exaggerated and champions the 14/88 slogan. He's a real card-carrying Nazi," Dr Adam Rutherford tweeted.

"6MWE" -- a slogan on T-shirts seen at the Capitol yesterday. It stands for, "Six Million Wasn't Enough."



Nice friends you have there, Jared. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) January 7, 2021



Other Trump fanatics that stormed the Capitol sported T-shirts with the slogan "6MWE"; a sinister reference to the millions of Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

A man wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" jumper who is yet to be identified was also seen taking part in the riot.

Company Navistar Direct Marketing has fired but not named an employee who wore a company ID during the siege.

The bearded man, who wore a Trump hat and hoodie, was featured prominently in photos of the attack alongside Angeli.

This man might be regretting taking a selfie as the FBI are now using it to identify him. Picture: FBI

"Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 during the security breach," the company said in a statement.

"After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause."

The man pictured putting his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk has been identified as Richard 'Bigo' Barnett, an Arkansas man who claims he "wrote (Ms Pelosi) a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk and scratched my balls".

Barnett, whose shirt was ripped opened and who kept shouting about being “maced,” was loudly entertaining fellow protesters with tales of his exploits.



After getting into Pelosi’s office, he said, “I wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk and scratched my balls.” — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

Another alt-right fascist and Charlottesville keynote speaker Tim Gionet, aka "Baked Alaska," was among those who broke into Capitol offices and streamed himself pilfering though a senate phone directory. pic.twitter.com/5vWvGBPHP7 — The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) January 7, 2021

Also identified from photos taken inside the siege are right wing internet personality Baked Alaska, aka Tim Gionet, who has been labelled a white nationalist by the Southern Poverty Law Centre, DailyMail.com reports.

Two politicians have been identified as among the crowd who marched on the Capitol, former Pennsylvania state politician Rick Saccone and Derrick Evans, who is a member of West Virginia's House of Delegates who later claimed he was there as a member of the "independent media".

Others include a man with links to Neo-Fascist group Proud Boys (Joshua Pruitt), and solicitor Paul Davis who has since been fired from his job.

Originally published as Photos of rioters who shamed America

Capitol building rioters wanted by FBI. Picture: FBI

Capitol building rioters wanted by FBI. Picture: FBI