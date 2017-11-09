Menu
GALLERY: Springtime flavour of the Clarence in pictures

The Jacaranda Float Parade submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017.
The Jacaranda Float Parade submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017.
Bill North
by

JACARANDA festivities, cane fires, thunderstorms and the farming life are all topics synonymous with the Clarence Valley at this time of the year, which was depicted in this week's Cover Image submissions on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Here's a selection of some of this week's most popular and interesting photos.

Every Monday night the we call for readers to submit their favourite photos. The most popular suitable becomes the cover image for the week.

This week we received 62 submissions with an aerial shot of Grafton at night (pictured below) adjudged the winner of our followers, with 64 reactions. The photo was submitted by Ashton Blackadder.

"My beautiful boyfriend Darcy Scott's pic of our town at night. So pretty," she posted on our page.

Aston Blackadder posted her boyfriend's aerial shot of Grafton at night which was voted the winner in The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook for Monday, 6th November, 2017.
Aston Blackadder posted her boyfriend's aerial shot of Grafton at night which was voted the winner in The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook for Monday, 6th November, 2017.

